Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $111,980,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,785,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 269,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,931. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.17. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

