Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,108,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after buying an additional 736,404 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,229,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,776,000 after buying an additional 39,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,341,000 after buying an additional 686,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,676,000 after buying an additional 778,437 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAH traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $152.37. 110,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,851. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.10 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

