Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 795.0% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

AMAT traded down $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $217.01. 406,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,726,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $225.07. The company has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

