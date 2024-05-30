Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $262.97. The company had a trading volume of 89,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,539. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.06 and a 200-day moving average of $242.63. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

