Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $352.94. The company had a trading volume of 148,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,819. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $357.59. The firm has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.58.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

