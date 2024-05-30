Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $3,773.30 or 0.05513464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $35.82 billion and $66.52 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,492,878 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,499,187.39262216. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,774.70031056 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $83,947,279.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

