Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.94. 223,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 879,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $948.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $121,888.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 12,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $192,466.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,623.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $121,888.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,441.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,453 shares of company stock worth $1,092,707 over the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,942,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $30,311,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after acquiring an additional 698,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter worth about $3,135,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

