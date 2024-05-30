loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Down 6.4%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.82. 327,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 441,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

loanDepot Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $566.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

In related news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $32,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $32,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 377,480 shares of company stock valued at $792,090. 83.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 879,650 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $1,644,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 397,095 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $792,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

