Lorne Kumer Buys 375 Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lorne Kumer purchased 375 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.49 per share, with a total value of C$25,308.75.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$138.95 million for the quarter.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
