Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $57,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,912,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

