Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $216.12 and last traded at $214.66. Approximately 496,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,435,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.47 and its 200-day moving average is $225.47. The company has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after buying an additional 2,674,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,271,836,000 after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

