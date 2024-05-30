LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) & Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) Head-To-Head Contrast

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) and Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LY and Lendway’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LY $12.57 billion 1.36 $784.13 million N/A N/A Lendway $18.80 million 0.51 $2.41 million ($0.31) -17.64

LY has higher revenue and earnings than Lendway.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.6% of Lendway shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Lendway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LY and Lendway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LY 6.33% 4.21% 1.64% Lendway N/A -18.99% -7.53%

Risk and Volatility

LY has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LY and Lendway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LY 0 0 0 0 N/A Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

LY beats Lendway on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023. LY Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chiyoda, Japan. LY Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

