M28 Capital Management LP Buys 328,913 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

M28 Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,373,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,913 shares during the period. Wave Life Sciences accounts for approximately 30.8% of M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. M28 Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Wave Life Sciences worth $37,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 871,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 42,662 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 264,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 43,054 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

WVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

WVE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.13. 197,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,483. The stock has a market cap of $750.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of -0.99. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at $209,292.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

