Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Down 3.9%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.97. Approximately 758,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,071,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Macy’s Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 641.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,581.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

