Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CRO Sean Patrick Buckley Sells 2,682 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

