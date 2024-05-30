Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $20.62 million and $198,869.04 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,574.10 or 0.99846752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011830 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00114502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003821 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000479 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $174,322.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.