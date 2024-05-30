Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading Up 0.9%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.37 and last traded at $48.19. 76,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 360,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,889,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,122,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,110,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 122,757 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.