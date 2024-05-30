MANEKI Price Hits $0.0180 on Major Exchanges (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One MANEKI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANEKI has a market cap of $159.87 million and approximately $59.98 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MANEKI has traded 57.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MANEKI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MANEKI Profile

MANEKI’s launch date was April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.01506296 USD and is down -8.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $33,285,097.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANEKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANEKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANEKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.