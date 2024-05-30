Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $8.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

