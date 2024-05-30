Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $91.09 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,075.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 342.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

