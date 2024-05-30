Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, RTT News reports. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.24-0.34 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.240-0.340 EPS.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,332,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,145,138. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

