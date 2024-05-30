Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.240-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.24-0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.85. 14,332,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,145,138. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

