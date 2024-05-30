Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.53

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.53 and last traded at $123.53, with a volume of 37282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day moving average is $109.52.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,674.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,674.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,656 shares of company stock valued at $746,256. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,810,000 after purchasing an additional 215,452 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Matson by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,939 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Matson by 3,509.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 183,676 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,074,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $10,295,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

