Maverick Protocol (MAV) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $131.95 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $131.95 million and $6.25 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000647 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.44148254 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $7,002,139.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

