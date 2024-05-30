McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after acquiring an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,684,899,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,589,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,593,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,209,171,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.95. 2,264,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,204. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $181.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

