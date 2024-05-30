McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $288.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $302.00 to $288.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.78.

MCD stock opened at $249.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.08. The company has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in McDonald’s by 66.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after buying an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after buying an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $348,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

