McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Trading Down 1.8% After Insider Selling

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $549.56 and last traded at $550.59. 282,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 705,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $560.73.
Specifically, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,219 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,252 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.
McKesson Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $540.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.82.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after buying an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.