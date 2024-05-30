Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 170,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 125,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

