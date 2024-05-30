Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading 1.8% Higher

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.13. 3,208,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 22,062,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

