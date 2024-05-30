Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 575,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,401,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MREO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 8.8 %

Insider Transactions at Mereo BioPharma Group

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95.

In other news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after buying an additional 1,936,877 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,676,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 634,090 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,949,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,215,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 177,030 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.