Meridian Management Co. Buys New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,269,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,339,000 after buying an additional 104,749 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.2 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,528,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,036 shares of company stock valued at $45,259,140 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.12.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

