Meridian Management Co. Decreases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Meridian Management Co. decreased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,663 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 0.9% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.25. 88,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,366. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

