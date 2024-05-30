Meridian Management Co. Sells 717 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meridian Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

