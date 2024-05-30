Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Up 5.2%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.88 and last traded at $56.83. 337,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 716,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Merus from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Merus from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Merus Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Merus during the first quarter valued at $53,377,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Merus by 90.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after purchasing an additional 945,871 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Merus by 27.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,026,000 after purchasing an additional 751,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth $20,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

