MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $435.05 million and $27.73 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $76.51 or 0.00111974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,376.87 or 1.00074308 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00011954 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003832 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 76.78269027 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $18,525,666.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

