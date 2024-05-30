Michael S. Han Sells 14,200 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.25, for a total value of C$457,950.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00.

TSE POU traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,151. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$24.59 and a 1 year high of C$33.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.8292264 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POU shares. CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.80.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

