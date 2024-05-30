Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 2.8%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $127.27 and last traded at $127.92. Approximately 4,059,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 19,207,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average of $96.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 410,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,557,543. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 37.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

