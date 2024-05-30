MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) were up 5.8% on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $1,711.90 and last traded at $1,711.90. Approximately 182,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,950,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,618.70.
MSTR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,793.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 401,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,990,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,892,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,864,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,449.47 and its 200-day moving average is $970.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.87 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
