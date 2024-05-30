MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

MillerKnoll has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years. MillerKnoll has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MillerKnoll to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

