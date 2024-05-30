Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.24

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 57398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Minco Silver Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Get Minco Silver alerts:

Minco Silver (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minco Silver Company Profile

Minco Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal and other mineral properties and projects. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan silver project 3 exploration permits totaling 125.74 km2; and the Changkeng gold project covering an exploration area of 1.19 km2 located to the southwest of Guangzhou City, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minco Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.