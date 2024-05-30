Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Minerals Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Minerals Technologies has a payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.89.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 7,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $649,577.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 7,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $649,577.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

