Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.21

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 1754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Mitie Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

