MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
