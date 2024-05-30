Mizuho Boosts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $38.00

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

Shares of UDR opened at $37.57 on Thursday. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76.

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in UDR by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

