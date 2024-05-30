Mizuho Cuts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $14.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

PATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.94.

UiPath Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PATH opened at $18.29 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 over the last ninety days. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

