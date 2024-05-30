Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 66 ($0.84) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 100 ($1.28). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Mobico Group Trading Down 6.7 %

LON MCG opened at GBX 55.35 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.86. Mobico Group has a 52 week low of GBX 52.75 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.07 ($1.41). The stock has a market cap of £339.90 million, a P/E ratio of -184.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Mobico Group

In other news, insider Nigel Pocklington bought 40,000 shares of Mobico Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,183.91). In related news, insider Nigel Pocklington purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,183.91). Also, insider James Stamp sold 14,880 shares of Mobico Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £8,332.80 ($10,642.15). Corporate insiders own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mobico Group

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

Featured Stories

