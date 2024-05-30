Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) Short Interest Down 27.8% in May

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,200 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 721,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Mobilicom Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MOB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Mobilicom has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.

Get Mobilicom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobilicom stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 3.71% of Mobilicom as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Mobilicom Company Profile

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobilicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobilicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.