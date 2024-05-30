Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Molecular Partners Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLCF remained flat at $3.66 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.10.
About Molecular Partners
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Molecular Partners
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.