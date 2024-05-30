Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Molecular Partners Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLCF remained flat at $3.66 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317 which is in Phase I clinical trials, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

