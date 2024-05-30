MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $444.57.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $23.99 on Thursday, hitting $310.00. 4,755,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,309. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.38 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $275.76 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

