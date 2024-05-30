Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $266.26 million and $7.84 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,120,945,587 coins and its circulating supply is 865,373,752 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

